Litigant’s ‘rape’ in judge’s chamber: SHC suspends Sehwan civil judge

KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh on Saturday suspended Civil Judge Sehwan Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto for gross misconduct.

Mr. Bhutto was blamed for criminally assaulting a litigant (Salma Birohi) in his chamber and was directed to report to the Sindh High Court. The News had pointed out the issue in its Saturday edition captioned “Judicial officer allegedly rapes litigant in chamber”.

An inquiry has been initiated against Mr. Bhutto by District and Sessions Judge Jamshoro on the direction of Sindh High Court.

Sources in the local judiciary told this reporter that the district and sessions judge had twice visited Sehwan court and Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute Sehwan where the medical examination of lady was conducted.

He also met with the staff of the accused judge.

Judicial sources further said that the accused judge and SHO Mazhar Naich had also been summoned by the district and sessions judge to record their statements.

According to credible sources, Sehwan police arrested Salma Birohi and Nisar Birohi from a guest house on January 13. Both had left their homes for free-will marriage. Both were produced before a judicial officer.

According to Salma Birohi’s initial complaint lodged with the Sehwan police, the judicial officer directed his staff, police officials and others to leave his office and told her to come to his official chamber where he allegedly criminally assaulted her.

Though no First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, the police brought Salma to Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan for medical examination.

Local sources told this reporter that after the incident, senior judicial officer of the district initiated an inquiry against the said judicial officer for the alleged rape.

An officer-bearer of Taluka Bar Association, Sehwan and a senior lawyer told this reporter that he could not confirm the incident but he had learnt about the case and in this regard a senior judicial officer had also visited Sehwan two days back and inquired about the issue. The same lawyer claimed that this was not the first time, as the same judicial officer was reported to have indulged in such acts in the past.