Aqeel faces Muzammil in Kulsum National Tennis final today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan survived first set hiccup to beat Mohammad Abid in a tough three-set semisfinal on to his way to make it to the title decider in men’s singles of the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

Aqeel was beaten fair and square in the first before he banged back to take the next two 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Pakistan No 1 who is gearing up for the March Davis Cup tie against Slovenia took time to settle down.

Once he got into full grove, he managed to overcome his opponent courtesy to his decades of experience. On a newly laid artificial court of the Complex, both players battled it out with Aqeel dealing with decisive punch in the third with some sizzling forehand and backhand shots.

“Abid started the match well and played attacking game at the outset. Once I started playing to my potential, I succeeded in winning the next two,” Aqeel said.

He will now face a tough opponent Muzammil Murtaza in the final Sunday. Muzammil stopped Mohammad Shoaib’s impressive run with straight set win 6-4, 6-3. Muzammil had recently defeated Aqeel in the final of Benazir Bhutto Tennis and the match on Sunday is expected to be a tough one. As expected country’s top tennis girl Mahin Aftab landed the ladies single title beating Sarah Mahboob Khan in a three-set final 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Sarah started well, snatching the first set on a tie break. Mahin, who happened to be very impressive in her lengthy game, managed to pull back, winning the next two in style.

Result: Men’s singles matches: (semi finals): Muzammil Murtaza bt Mohammad Shoaib 6-4, 6-3; Aqeel Khan bt Mohammad Abid 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s doubles (semi finals): Mohammad Abid/Waqas Malik bt Mudassir Murtaza/M.Shoaib 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Aqeel Khan/Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Chudhary/Barkatullah: 6-2, 6-4.

Ladies singles (final): Mahin Aftab bt Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Boys 18 and under (semifinals): Mohammad Shoaib bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-1. Subhan Salik bt Hashish Kumar 6-4,7-6(2)

Boys under-14 singles (semi-finals): Bilal Asim bt Yahya Musa Luni 4-0, 4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Shahsawar Khan 2-4, 5-3, 4-1.

Boys under-14 doubles (semi finals): Mohammad. Huzaifa/Hamid Israr bt Shahsawar/Yahya Musa: 5-3, 4-2; Ahmed Bail/Bilal Asim bt Haider Ali Rizwan/Hussnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-2

Boys/girl’s under-12 (semi finals): Hamza Roman bt Ehtisham Hamayun 4-2, 4-1; Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Hamza Ali Rizwan: 4-0, 4-1.

Boys’girl’s under-10 (semi-finals): M.Hassan Usman bt Hammad Shah 4-1, 4-2; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Razik Sultan: 4-1, 4-1.

Seniors-45 (semi finals): Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Hameed ul Haq bt Mubarak Shah/Col. Altif 6-2, 6-1; Israr Gul/Irfanullah bt Salman Haider/Altaf Hussain: 6-2, 6-1.