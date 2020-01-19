CM Mahmood Khan directs authorities to improve electricity infrastructure

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed quarters concerned to improve electricity supply infrastructure, upgrade Pesco system, and eliminate power theft across the province, including the merged districts.

He was speaking at the progress review meeting on the performance of Pesco and Tesco at Chief Minister’s House here, says a handout. PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umar Ayub Khan, provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, adviser to CM on energy and power Himayatullah Khan and officials of departments concerned were also present on the occasion. The chief minister directed the Pesco officials to work with MNAs and MPAs concerned to resolve the power issues in their respective constituencies on priority basis. He stated that electricity infrastructure of Peshawar circle would be upgraded at first. “Peshawar, being the capital of the province, requires more focus. All feeders of Peshawar city will be cleared before the summer season so that the problem of power load-shedding can be overcome,” he added.

He said that recovery from the power system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be spent on fixing the electricity infrastructure of the province. “Tesco is improving power infrastructure in the merged tribal districts while work is also underway for installation of smart poles,” he added. The meeting was told that 5.8 percent revenue had been increased in one year. The meeting was informed that Pesco had a total of 110 grid stations, while transmission lines are 3,367km whereas 8 new grid stations have also been set up in the previous two years at a cost of Rs1990 million. Similarly, 272km of new transmission lines have also been installed costing Rs. 1627 million which further improved the transmission of electricity throughout the province.

The meeting was told that 3728 transformers have been replaced from April 2018 to December 2018 at a total cost of Rs183 million. Similarly, from April 2019 to December 2019, 6207 transformers have been replaced which cost Rs305 million. Also, 95 feeders throughout the province have been selected for combing in which 55 feeders were completed 100%. The meeting was told that from July 2019 to December 2019, Pesco reported a total of 15,715 FIRs during the campaign against power theft in the province in which 4,161 FIRs have been registered, while 31,466 hooks have been removed and meters installed. Similarly, 40226 meters have been replaced due to malfunctioning.