Worrying trend

According to UNAIDS data, the HIV incidence per 1,000 people in the country has increased from 0.08 in 2010 to 0.11 in 2018. This is a disturbing trend. In 2019, 1100 people tested positive for HIV in Larkana district of which 900 were children, bringing the issue of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan into stark relief.
Undoubtedly, the rise in this disease is fueled by a lack of awareness. There is an urgent need to spread awareness among the people as to what measures have to be taken in order to prevent exposure to HIV/AIDS.
Imran Rasheed
Kech
