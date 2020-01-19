close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Worrying trend

Newspost

 
According to UNAIDS data, the HIV incidence per 1,000 people in the country has increased from 0.08 in 2010 to 0.11 in 2018. This is a disturbing trend. In 2019, 1100 people tested positive for HIV in Larkana district of which 900 were children, bringing the issue of HIV/AIDS in Pakistan into stark relief.

Undoubtedly, the rise in this disease is fueled by a lack of awareness. There is an urgent need to spread awareness among the people as to what measures have to be taken in order to prevent exposure to HIV/AIDS.

Imran Rasheed

Kech

