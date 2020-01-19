Nasir Janjua reaches London, skipping restrictions

LONDON: One of the people accused in judge Arshad Malik’s video case has dodged authorities in Pakistan to reach London.

Islamabad-based businessman Nasir Janjua is now in London after the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) started a fresh probe into the video scandal following the resignation of Bashir Memon and appointment of Wajid Zia.

Nasir Janjua has reached London accompanied by another family member, a trusted source said. Nasir Janjua did not respond to questions by this correspondent.

A source close to Nasir Janjua said that he decided to leave Pakistan after the acting judge of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Court transferred the judge video scandal case to Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

“Nasir Janjua is innocent and has nothing to do with the video case of judge Arshad Malik. He was arrested and hounded without a case against him. After the case was transferred to the ATC, it became apparent that he will be victimised more so he thought it best to leave Pakistan for now,” said the source, adding that he will be returning to Pakistan at an appropriate time.

“He is out of Pakistan only for a few weeks and will be returning soon,” said the source. The source said that the Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) of FIA had filed an application seeking transfer of the case related to the confession video of ex-accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik to the ATC for political reasons and it is clear that the case is being dragged out to prevent the course of justice.