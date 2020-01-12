ANP asks govt to issue NFC award

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the government to issue the National Finance Commission (NFC) award forthwith.

Addressing a function at Nishtar Hall here, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata would suffer due to the delay in the NFC award.

He asked the government to take steps for rehabilitating the infrastructure of the terrorism and military operations-affected districts. The ANP leader said that people should benefit from the merger of their respective districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government should take serious steps to ensure provision of basic facilities to people of these districts. The ANP leader said the government should implement the 10-year package as announced and initiate new projects in the merged districts. He demanded ban on the appointments of non-locals in these districts.