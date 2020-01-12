UC secy held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested a union council secretary for taking Rs 15,000 bribe from a citizen.

Complainant Asifa Mushtaq gave an application to the ACE in which she alleged that accused Muhammad Arshad was demanding bribe from her for issuance of divorce certificate.

After approval from the higher authorities, the circle officer of the ACE raided and arrested the accused red-handed while receiving bribe from the woman.

FIVE ARRESTED WITH NARCOTICS: Police have arrested five drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

Qila Didar Singh police conducted raids and arrested accused Javed and Akram and recovered 460 grams charas from them. Kamoki police arrested accused Ghulam Sarwar, Kamran and Faisal and recovered 2,700 grams charas from them.

FINE: The AC Sadar conducted raids and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on two marriage hall owners for violation of One-Dish Act.

The AC conducted raids on GT Road and found two marriage halls violating One-Dish Act. To it, the AC besides imposing fine seized all extra food dishes and distributed it in Panah Gah at Lari Adda and DHQ Hospital.