3 kidnapped children recovered; gang busted

KARACHI: Mominabad police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a gang of criminals and recovered three abducted children from their possession. According to SSP West Fida Hussain, cases of three missing children were reported in Mominabad police station during the last few days. On the directives of SSP West a police team headed by SHO Mominabad Asif Munawar was formed. The police team during a raid apprehended accused Waheed Baloch, a key suspect of the case and other two accused Hafeez and Iqbal on Waheed’s information, the SSP office said. During the course of investigation the accused confessed that they used to force the kidnapped children for robberies.