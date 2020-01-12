Fazl vows to protect independence of seminaries

LAHORE: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday vowed to protect the independence of seminaries. Talking to media Fazl said the west has created a negative impression against religious seminaries and it is being said that the students of seminaries should be brought to the national mainstream. These views are creating negative impression about the religious schools, he said. The JUI-F chief expressed satisfaction over the curriculum of seminaries adding we want a coordinating system with regard to the independence of religious schools. Commenting on recent political developments Fazl said those who had vowed to drown the illegal rulers have capsized their own boat. He however said that the present government will not survive anymore and predicted an in-house change and fresh elections. Earlier Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over a meeting of Tanzeemat-e-Madaris which was also attended by Secretary General Wafaqul Madaris Maulana Hanif Jalandhri and Maulana Mufti Muneebur Rehman.