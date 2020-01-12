DBA office-bearers elected as lawyers go for polls in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR: Liaqat Sami Khan has been elected as president of the District Bar Association here.

According to Akhtar Munir Pirzada, chairman of the Election Board, Liaqat Sami Khan got 558 votes out of 1,265 total votes while his rival candidate Muhammad Akhtar Abbasi obtained 413 votes. Imran Aziz Channar was elected as general secretary of the bar by securing 653 votes and his opponent candidate Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa Khalid got 321 votes. It is pertinent to mention here that all other office-bearers of the bar had been elected unopposed earlier. In Tehsil Bar Association Ahmadpur East elections, Dewan Abdul Rasheed Bukhari was elected as president with 216 votes and his rival candidate and seven times consecutive president Nazar Aslam bagged 163 votes. Mujeebur Rehman Marral was elected as general secretary by securing 220 votes.

In Liaqatpur Tehsil Bar election, Jam Muhammad Azam was elected as president with 217 votes while his opponent candidate Qari Saeed got 119 votes. Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim was elected as general secretary with 228 votes.

In Tehsil Bar Sadiqabad elections, Khalid Bin Saeed was elected as president with 202 votes and his opponent candidate Saeed Saqib got 137 votes. Hanif Walana was elected as general secretary by getting 223 votes.

NANKANA SAHIB: The annual elections of the District Bar Associations were held here on Saturday.

According to results, Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah was elected as president of the DBA by giving defeat to his opponent Rai Qasim Mushtaq Kharral by 126 votes.

Muhammad Asif Bhatti was elected as secretary general who defeated his opponent Ali Ahmad Naul by 138 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that newly-elected president Pir Tariq Shah is the brother of Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah. Newly-elected secretary general Muhammad Asif Bhatti is also the secretary general of the Nankana Press Club.

MULTAN: As many as 16 candidates contested in the Multan District Bar Association elections held here on Saturday. The polling started at 9am and continued till 4pm amid peaceful atmosphere. Total 2,400 voters participated in eth polling out of total 4,800 registered voters. According to the results, Imran Rasheed Suleri was elected as president by getting 764 votes while rest of four candidates, Asghar Khan Lodhi received 321votes, Syed Yousaf Akbar Naqvi 584, Nasheed Arif Gondal 467and Iqbal Mehdi Zaidi got 185 votes respectively.

Ghulam Nabi Tahir was elected as general secretary by getting 1,070 votes while Muhammad Wasim Khan bagged 1,036 votes. Altaf Raan won the vice president slot while Rashid Mustafa Sheikh lost by securing 985 and Muhammad Amjad Khan 263 votes. Asia Gul was elected as joint secretary unopposed. Ten executive members have already been elected unopposed.

JARANWALA: The bar elections which were scheduled to be held on Saturday have been postponed.

The election board in its order said that following the request of the candidates, the elections were postponed and the Punjab Bar Council had been requested to give new date for the elections.