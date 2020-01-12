Some people in Parliament become agents of foreign elements: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that some agents of the foreign elements present in the Parliament.

He said that this fact is deplorable that even in the Parliament such people are present who are working as agents of the foreign elements and they have become tool in the hands of those elements. “After all it has to be decided that whether the country be let destroyed or saved,” he expressed these views while replying a question to a media person on Saturday.

The PML-Q president said that the Army Act has not been passed by the Parliament for the army rather it demonstrates the wishes of the government and the opposition to give importance to the national interests. Responding to questions from the media, he said that on passage of the Army Act it is generally being considered that the Parliament has passed this Act for the Army, in reality it is contrary to this, this indicates those wishes of the entire government and the opposition that they should keep the national interests in view in every proposal coming up for consideration and should not give importance to their personal interests or opposition for take of opposition over it. He said, “Over the Army Act, national harmony has been created between both the government and the opposition and I hope that like this national harmony will be demonstrated in future as well also on every act in the national interest, irrespective whether it is presented by the opposition or by the government.”