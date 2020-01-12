Lake City lift Low-Goal Polo Tournament

LAHORE: Lake City lifted the Low-Goal Polo Tournament 2020 after defeating Islam Group by 4-3 in the final played here at the Fortress Stadium on Saturday.

The well-contested match saw both the sides finishing the fourth chukker at 4-all and pushing it into the fifth and sudden death chukker, where Lake City successfully converted the match-winning goal to claim the trophy. Farhad Sheikh was top scorer from the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while his teammate Raffay Sheikh contributed with one goal. Hamza Khan started the final in great style as he played superb polo and converted two tremendous goals to provide Islam Group 2-0 lead in the first chukker. Farhad Sheikh then played well for Lake City and fired in a field goal to reduce the margin to 2-1 in the second chukker.

The third chukker saw Raffay Sheikh slamming in one more goal for Lake City to square the things at 2-all. In the fourth chukker, both the teams fought well against each other till the end but also succeeded in scoring one goal each to finish the chukker at 4-all, thus forced the final into the fifth and sudden death chukker, where Lake City played better polo and succeeded in smashing in the match-winning goal to win the final by 4-3.

Brig Shahid Malik graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Lake City’s Farhad Sheikh told the media that they loved to come and play in Lahore.

“The level of polo is quite good in Lahore and we, Karachiites, are enjoying it a lot here. We really enjoyed this polo season in Lahore and keen to visit the city again.”