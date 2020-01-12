Steele, Davis share lead at windy Waialae

LOS ANGELES: Brendan Steele birdied his final three holes in an eventful four-under-par 66 on Friday to share the second-round lead in the US PGA Tour Sony Open with Australian Cameron Davis.

Three-time tour winner Steele had a total of six birdies, two bogeys an eagle and a double-bogey to hit the halfway point at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on six-under 134.

Davis, a 22-year-old seeking his first top-10 finish on the US tour, had five birdies and a bogey in his 66, rolling in a 13-footer at his final hole, the ninth, to join Steele atop the leaderboard early and stay there.

On another windy day -- with intermittent showers again dousing a course that absorbed overnight rain -- nine players were one shot off the lead on 135.

They included Aussie Cameron Smith and Scotland’s Russell Knox and Americans Bo Hoag and Rob Oppenheim who all shot 65.

Overnight leader Collin Morikawa, the only player without a bogey on Thursday, joined the group at five-under with an even par 70 capped by back-to-back birdies. South African-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini eagled his final hole, the ninth, for his share of third place. Steele teed off on 10 and was two-over through his first eight holes before rolling in a 14-foot eagle putt at the par-five 18th.