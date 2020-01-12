Inter-Board Sports Gala for Boys begins

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Board Sports Gala for Boys got under way at different venues of the Pakistan Sports Complex Saturday.

The Gala is being organized under the supervision of Inter Board Sports Committee and Balochistan Education Board. Events to be contested during the gala include hockey, athletics, football, badminton, table tennis. Education Board Lahore Board, Swat and Islamabad started hockey campaign with wins. Ibraheem scored hat-trick as Lahore beat Mardan 4-0. Swat beat Karachi Board 2-0 while Islamabad blanked Kohat 5-0.

In badminton, Lahore, Malakand, Larkana, Faisalabad, Mirpur Azad Kashmir and Multan won their respective matches. Malakand beat Kohat 2-1, Larkana defeated Quetta 2-0. Faisalabad got better of Dera Ghazi Khan 2-0. Multan outplayed Secondary Education Board Karachi 2-0 in fifth match.

In a football, Islamabad board defeated Quetta on penalty kicks 5-4. Mohammed Akhtar (Sargodha) board took first position in the 1500m race. Mohammad Qasim (Islamabad board) finished second. Aftab Hussein (Gujranwala) was third. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and Amna Imran Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) inaugurated the gala.