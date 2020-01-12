‘Govt, Opp preferred national interest by passing Army Act’

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the Army Act has not been passed by the parliament for the army rather it demonstrates the wishes of the government and the opposition to give importance to the national interests.

Responding to questions from the media here on Saturday, he said passage of the Army Act indicated the wishes of the entire government and the opposition that they should keep the national interest in view in every proposal coming up for consideration and should not give importance to their personal interests.

In reply to a question, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said this fact was deplorable that even in the parliament such people were present who were working as agents of the foreign elements.

He said national harmony was shown by both the government and the opposition on Army Act. “I hope that like this, national harmony will be demonstrated in future as well on every act in the national interest, irrespective whether it is presented by the opposition or by the government,” he added.