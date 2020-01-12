close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

‘Govt, Opp preferred national interest by passing Army Act’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the Army Act has not been passed by the parliament for the army rather it demonstrates the wishes of the government and the opposition to give importance to the national interests.

Responding to questions from the media here on Saturday, he said passage of the Army Act indicated the wishes of the entire government and the opposition that they should keep the national interest in view in every proposal coming up for consideration and should not give importance to their personal interests.

In reply to a question, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said this fact was deplorable that even in the parliament such people were present who were working as agents of the foreign elements.

He said national harmony was shown by both the government and the opposition on Army Act. “I hope that like this, national harmony will be demonstrated in future as well on every act in the national interest, irrespective whether it is presented by the opposition or by the government,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore