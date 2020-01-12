Industrial estate in Dara Adamkhel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs Department Ikramullah Khan on Saturday directed the managing director of the Small Industry Development Board to submit the PC-I of Small Industrial Estate Dara Adamkhel to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) at the earliest.

The secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department presided over the coordination committee meeting for institutionalisation of Dara Adamkhel arms industry. The commissioner and deputy commissioner Kohat and managing director of the Small Industry Development Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others attended the meeting. Ikramullah Khan also directed the commissioner and deputy commissioner Kohat to expedite the land acquisition process on priority basis.

"The promotion and giving a legal cover to the Dara Adamkhel arm industry is amongst the top priorities of provincial government," he added. Talking about the significance of the project, the secretary said that the establishment of small arms Industrial Estate at Dara Adamkhel will not only legalize the arms industry but will also help the arms manufacturers of Dara Adamkhel to promote their trade and improve the quality of their arms.

He said that 28 percent of local population was dependent on local arms manufacturing industry and thus it will provide them job opportunities at their doorstep.

The secretary said that Small Industrial Estate Dara Adamkhel will be included in the government's "Accelerated Implantation Programme" to achieve its expeditious completion.