Kipsang banned for doping

PARIS: Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was on Friday handed a provisional ban for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
The 37-year-old Kenyan was suspended “for whereabouts failures and tampering”, both violations of World Athletics’ anti-doping rules, the AIU announced on Twitter. Kipsang claimed the world record when clocking 2hr 3min 23sec in the 2013 Berlin marathon.
