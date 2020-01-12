Kipsang banned for doping

PARIS: Former world mara­thon record holder Wilson Kipsang was on Friday handed a provisional ban for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 37-year-old Kenyan was suspended “for whereabouts failures and tampering”, both violations of World Athletics’ anti-doping rules, the AIU announced on Twitter. Kipsang claimed the world record when clocking 2hr 3min 23sec in the 2013 Berlin marathon.