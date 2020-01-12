People are talking about —

-- the shocking news that out of the thousands of ineligible persons who reaped benefits of the BISP, as many 8,000 government servants had been involved in the scam. People say it is really sad that funds meant for the poor and deserving segment of society were being siphoned off into the pockets of these selfish, well to do persons and they should be made to return the money so that those who deserve it can benefit.

-- the many schemes launched by the present government which are supposed to benefit the poor; the sick and the joblessness in the country and how it is a much needed step in the right direction but how they need to be monitored. People say many good initiatives are taken for people’s welfare only to fall victim to corruption; carelessness and favouritism by some of those who are in charge of overseeing that everything is going smoothly and according to merit.

-- the novel method employed by WASA to compel those who do not pay their water bills and how it has proved effective in making them cough up their dues. People say by blocking sewerage lines that create a mess outside the houses of defaulters, WASA has achieved what warnings and reminders failed to do but the authority should ensure that this method is applied to all defaulters no matter their status and not just to less powerful citizens.

-- the strike by goods transporters over their unfair demands and how the government is thinking of negotiating with them to solve the problem, as goods that needed are stuck at ports. People say when demands are against the welfare of the country and rules and regulations are flouted just because those who have been doing them since whenever, the government must not give in and save the situation by other means which are available.

-- the citizens portal that the present government set up for those who wanted to complain about the issues they were facing while dealing with public servants as well as other entities. People say this is a very good initiative and thousands of cases have been resolved by those overseeing the portal, but many citizens are still wary of using it because they fear there might be repercussions if they complain, so this issue needs to be addressed.

-- the uproar by smugglers because the authorities are trying to stop the illegal diesel and petroleum being brought in from Iran, not only because it is against the law but the trade is costing the national exchequer a loss of millions. People say just because previous governments chose to look the other way for the sake of political expediency, it does not mean that such illicit goings on should allowed to go on and authorities must not give in to pressure.

-- the app created by relevant authorities to make it easier for citizens to buy vegetables at controlled rates and have them delivered at their doorstep. People say while this is a great idea and will benefit many households, the marginalized persons will be unable to utilize it, not because of their inability to do so but because the amount of vegetables they order may not be sufficient to warrant home delivery, so fair price shops would be the answer to this problem. – I.H.