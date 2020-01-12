close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
AFP
January 12, 2020

Canadian sensation Bianca Andreescu out of Australian Open

Sports

PARIS: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury she sustained at the end of last season.

“It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body,” the 19-year-old Canadian tweeted.

“My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process.”

Andreescu, the world number six, injure her knee at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, ending an amazing year for her.

During a breakout season, which she started ranked 178, Andreescu compiled a remarkable 48-7 record and won her first Grand Slam after defeating Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows. She also won at Indian Wells and Toronto in 2019.

