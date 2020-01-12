Condolence reference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Department of International Relations, University of Karachi, is arranging a condolence meeting for
Prof Shameem Akhter, a renowned scholar and former chairman of the Department of International Relations, at the Arts Auditorium at 11am on Monday, January 13, 2020, said a press release issued by the department on Saturday.
