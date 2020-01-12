close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
January 12, 2020

Condolence reference

Karachi

 
January 12, 2020

The Department of International Relations, University of Karachi, is arranging a condolence meeting for

Prof Shameem Akhter, a renowned scholar and former chairman of the Department of International Relations, at the Arts Auditorium at 11am on Monday, January 13, 2020, said a press release issued by the department on Saturday.

