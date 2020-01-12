Pakistani food gaining global recognition, best way to promote tourism: Sindh governor Imran Ismail

Sindh’s governor said on Saturday that Pakistani food has been gaining global recognition with the passage of time, adding that local food may be the best way to promote tourism.

Imran Ismail made this statement to the media while he visited the seventh edition of the Karachi Eat food festival being held at the Beach View Park in DHA until Sunday (today).

Accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aslam Khan, the governor visited many food stalls and conversed with the other visitors. Ismail appreciated the estimate that some 100,000 people of the city are likely to have visited the festival during its three-day run.

He also appreciated the fact that a portion of the proceeds from the Karachi Eat will be reserved for charitable causes. He said the festival has emerged as a major event.

The people of the city wait for the food festival throughout the year, as it provides them with a massive opportunity for recreation, he added.

The governor said that such events have always been helpful to the people engaged in the food business, as they get the much-needed opportunity to introduce their products and services.

He said that social, cultural and recreational activities are being held across Karachi on a frequent basis, proving time and again that the law and order situation of the city has improved a lot. He appreciated the fact that the festival was well-attended by the city’s residents.

Responding to a question, the governor said that the problems of the protesting goods transporters in the city will soon be resolved in accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the prevailing issue.

Meanwhile, federally-funded development projects being built across Karachi came under discussion as Ismail met PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The governor also assured the lawmaker of resolving the issue of the residents of the Pakistan Quarters, which falls in the Hussain’s constituency.