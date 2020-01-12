close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 12, 2020

Transport strike

Newspost

 
January 12, 2020

I would like to direct your attention to the daily deterioration of Karachi. As you may know there is an ongoing goods transport strike, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been badly affected; millions of dollars are being lost. On the one hand, we talk about improving our GDP, while on the other hand the mismanagement of the government is driving our GDP further down. The government should take immediate notice of the transporters' legitimate demands and resolve this matter immediately.

Fahad Ahmed

Karachi Pakistan

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost