Transport strike

I would like to direct your attention to the daily deterioration of Karachi. As you may know there is an ongoing goods transport strike, the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been badly affected; millions of dollars are being lost. On the one hand, we talk about improving our GDP, while on the other hand the mismanagement of the government is driving our GDP further down. The government should take immediate notice of the transporters' legitimate demands and resolve this matter immediately.

Fahad Ahmed

Karachi Pakistan