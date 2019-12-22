Man killed, 20 injured in DI Khan accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: One person was killed and an assistant commissioner among 20 sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps in the district on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.

They said that the Assistant Commissioner Jandola tehsil, Kashmir Khan Sherani along with his clerk, Rehmatullah Marwat, was heading to Jandola when their van (A-1002) collided with a Dera Ismail Khan-bound coach near Puta village on Tank road due to fog.

The driver of the coach identified as Syed Mamoor Khan was killed on the spot while the assistant commissioner and the clerk sustained injuries.

Some of the passengers in the coach identified as Hajra Bibi, Amir Muhammad Mahsud, Waseema Bibi, Zaitoon Bibi, Sakhawata Bibi, Najeebur Rehman, Rehamdin Marwat and Eidmala Bibi were also wounded.

In another road accident, two motorcycles collided near Tank Adda where three persons whose identity could not be ascertained were wounded.