PM, COAS discuss security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday to exchange views on the prevailing security situation in the country and region.The meeting between the army chief and the prime minister took place at the President House. Prime Minister Imran met President Arif Alvi Alvi before he administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan. Both exchanged views on running the country's institutions smoothly and also discussed the ongoing political situation of the country. The president, prime minister and COAS congratulated Justice Gulzar Ahmad for assuming charge as the 27th CJP.