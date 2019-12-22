Minister opens girls’ hostel at KEMU

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday inaugurated newly-constructed girls’ hostel at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister emphasised the need for specialised education particularly in the filed of medical for providing better treatment to people. He said that the government was paying attention to tackling various challenges in education sector. He added different proposals were being examined for bringing an overall improvement in the professional education. Making higher education accessibly to maximum people is among the priorities of the government and for this purpose, he said. Shafqat Mehmood said that along with quantity, ensuring quality of education was equally important so that standard could not be compromised.