KP Under-21 Games logo to be unveiled on Jan 1

PESHAWAR: The logo of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games carrying a record 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games will be unveiled on January 1, 2020, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak told the media men in a briefing at Qayyum Sports Complex here Saturday.

He said a meeting in this connection was held with Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, AD Development Munir Abbas, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch (Nowshera), Tehsil Ullah (Charsadda), Razi Ullah Betani (Dera Ismail Khan), Anwar Kamal (Tank), Mukhtiar Hussain (Dir Upper), Aamir Zahir Shah (Bannu), Kashif Farhan (Mardan), Mir Bashar Shah (Mardan), Tariq Khan (Swabi), Director Sports Merger Areas Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Shafqat Ullah (Lakki Marwat), Sikander Shah (Kohat), Saleem Raza (Abbottabad), Rahad Gul Mola Gori, Ayub Khan, Muhammad Awan Hussain of the merged districts.

Coaches including Syed Jaffar Shah (Athletics), Shah Faisal (Karate), Roman Gul (Tennis), Muhammad Waseem (Squash) and representatives of different associations also attended the meeting.

He said the meeting in detail discussed ways and means for the smooth conduct of the Games this time in the age of U-21 instead of U-23 with players increased to 22907. A record 22907 players of 104 Tehsils of 32 districts including the merged tribal areas of KP would be participating in the 4th edition of the U-21 Games.

He said this time the pool of the Under-23 Games have been widening up to all 104 Tehsils of 32 districts across KP including 25 Tehsils and 7 Districts of the merger tribal areas and age limit has been changed to U-21. He said cash prizes have been doubles from that was in last year.

The gold medal winner of each discipline would be awarded Rs.100,000, silver medalist would get Rs.50,000 and third position will be awarded Rs.25000 instead of 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 last year.

The award of the sports scholarship introduced in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 has also been increased to help the talented players to continue their education without facing any hardship in the tuition fee from class 9th to Master Classes.

In the first phase six disciplines comprising football, volleyball, athletics, badminton, kabaddi and tug of war for the male only will be organized. There will be no female games at Tehsil level.

Quaid Day Cycling from tomorrow: Quaid-i-Azam Day Cycling Championship would be held on December 23 here at Northern Bypass and Motorway Inter-change with more than 120 cyclists would participate.

This was stated by President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to APP during his visit to the Northern Bypass to make arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Race. He said that races were being held at Northern Bypass and Motorway Chowk which included 14km race of China cycle and 28km race of sports cycle.

The race would be inaugurated by Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation, at 9:00 am on Monday (Dec 23).

The closing ceremony would be held at Qayyum Stadium at 1.00 pm with DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak would grace the occasion as chief guest. The position holders cyclists would award certificates and cash prizes, he concluded.