Pervez Khattak alleges previous govts pushed country into debts

CHARSADDA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday alleged that the wrong policies of the previous governments had pushed the country into the quagmire of debts. "Pakistan does not lack resources rather it lacks an honest leadership," he said while speaking at a ceremony where former provincial minister and Qaumi Watan Party leader Arshad Umarzai announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pervez Khattak claimed that the economic condition of the country would improve in the next couple of years under the PTI government. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Members National Assembly Fazal Mohammad Khan and Malik Anwar Taj, Members Provincial Assembly Mohammad Arif and Fazal Shakoor Khan and others were also present.

The PTI leaders Pervez Khattak, Shaukat Yousafzai and Asad Qaiser speaking on the occasion said that the past governments deceived the people through their hollow slogans. They said that the country had sunk deeper into the quagmire of debts owing to the flawed policies of the previous governments.