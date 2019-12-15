Bail granted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A local court on Saturday granted bail to a woman whose video went viral while firing into the air.The woman identified as Saba, a resident of Phase-VI, Hayatabad, was presented in a local court that granted bail to her in the case lodged by the police after her video of firing shots into the air went viral.
PESHAWAR: A local court on Saturday granted bail to a woman whose video went viral while firing into the air.The woman identified as Saba, a resident of Phase-VI, Hayatabad, was presented in a local court that granted bail to her in the case lodged by the police after her video of firing shots into the air went viral.