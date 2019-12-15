Two brothers among four killed in Hafizabad accident

HAFIZABAD: Four persons, including two brothers, were killed in an accident near Thattha Ghara village on Saturday.

Saqlain Abbas, Ali Zain and Saba Rani were going on a motorbike when a speeding car hit them. As a result, Saqlain Abbas was killed on the spot while three others, including Saba Rani and the car driver, were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. It is learnt that Saqlain Abbas and Ali Zain were brothers.

ANTI-POLIO ARRANGEMENTS: The district administration has finalised all arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign to be started here from December 16. In this connection, a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza which was attended by Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Rehmatullah Saqib, Health District Officer Dr Munir Ahmad and representatives of Population Welfare, Education and Labour Departments.

The DC and the Health CEO asked the parents to cooperate with the mobile staff of the Health Department for administering anti-polio drops to their kids to save them from this fatal disease. The Health CEO and the Health DO told the meeting that 500 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit door-to-door to administer anti-polio vaccine to the children under five years of age.

FIRDOUS DUE TODAY: Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan will arrive here today. She would administer oath from the newly-elected office-bearers of the District Press Club.