MQM’s Yadgar-i-Shuhada monument damaged

KARACHI: Some unidentified people damaged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) ‘Yadgar-i-Shuhada’ monument on Saturday.

In their reaction, the MQM's Rabita Committee condemned the incident and termed those involved in the attack as extremists. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui racist elements could be behind the attack on the monument. “Who is afraid of the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada,” he asked and added “someone is instigating to make us fight with one another but that conspiracy will not succeed.” Terming the attack on the monument as an attack on the MQM-P’s ideology, Siddiqui said the MQM-P had always taken part in clean and peaceful politics. The federal minister said “do not mistake our peaceful behavior for weakness and cowardice.”