FIA can’t conduct fair probe into corruption in BRT: Amir Muqam

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial chief Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cannot conduct a fair probe into mega corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as the agency is functioning under the prime minister.

Talking to media at the residence of former law minister Arshad Abdullah, Amir Muqam said that they cannot expect a transparent investigation from a government department headed by the prime minister. PML-N leaders Intikhab Chamkani, Khanimullah, Mian Humayun Shah and others were also present on the occasion. They formally invited Arshad Abdullah to join the PML-N. “Billions of rupees embezzled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf previous provincial government but now it runs away from fair probe into the project,” Amir Muqam said, adding that the BRT was an unnecessary project for Peshawar like city.

After seeing mega development in Punjab by the PML-N government, he said the PTI government in KP launched the BRT in haste and wasted huge public money. The PML-N leader said that the opposition parties would raise BRT issue at all forums to get the rights of teh people back from the corrupt PTI rulers. To a question about extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa tenure, he said that the PML-N would give its decision after the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict. He also blasted the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing a biased law about minorities.