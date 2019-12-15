Huge comeback lifts Internationals with Presidents Cup on knife-edge

MELBOURNE: A gutsy comeback from Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer gave Ernie Els’ International team a massive confidence boost at the Presidents Cup on Saturday as Tiger Wood’s Americans stormed into contention.

The pair were five down against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler after 10 holes in the afternoon foursomes, or alternate shot format, but fought back to halve the tie at the 18th in a demoralising blow for the US.

Woods’ team won the foursomes 3-1 after losing the morning fourball matches 2.5-1.5 to leave the biennial showdown on a knife-edge ahead of Sunday’s 12 singles.

The Internationals lead 10-8 as they search for a first victory since 1998 — their lone win at the match play event. “It was unbelievable. You talk about coming back from the dead — 5-down and 4-down through eight and nine holes, come back and get that result, I mean, that’s a turnaround. That gets momentum,” said Els.

“I mean, we had a lead, it looked like it was going to be wiped away, and the guys absolutely played with their guts and I could not be more proud and more happy for those guys in that cabin tonight.”

World number four Thomas had been in a rich vein of form around the challenging Royal Melbourne sandbelt course, first alongside Woods and then with Fowler before he ran out of steam.

He said he was “speechless” after throwing away the match and it was “unacceptable for us to get a half a point”.