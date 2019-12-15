close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
December 15, 2019

Price flight

Newspost

 
December 15, 2019

I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the rise in the prices of food items and essential commodities. The daily increasing prices of daily neccessities is becoming a headache for the common citizen.

The prices of medicine and other items are also increasing and causing much hardship. The government should take every possible step immediately to bring down the soaring prices.

Muhammad Ali Khan

Islamabad

