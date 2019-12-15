Price flight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the rise in the prices of food items and essential commodities. The daily increasing prices of daily neccessities is becoming a headache for the common citizen.
The prices of medicine and other items are also increasing and causing much hardship. The government should take every possible step immediately to bring down the soaring prices.
Muhammad Ali Khan
Islamabad
