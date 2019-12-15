Condolence reference

LAHORE : Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that some people are born to work for the ailing and needy humanity and they always remain alive in the hearts of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a condolence reference held here to pay tribute to renowned urologist and PGMI former Principal Prof Sajjad Husain. Senior professors and other people associated with the medical field expressed their views during the ceremony.

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar announced naming the Urology Ward of Lahore General Hospital after Sajjad Hussain to acknowledge his services.

PINS Executive Director Prof Khalid Mehmood and Prof Tanvir Anwar said that Prof Sajjad Husain was a symbol of decency. Apart from his medical professional capability, he was a man of social abilities as well who always put the mission of serving the ailing humanity before him, they said.