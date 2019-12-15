PhDs awarded

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars.

Arfa Waseem, daughter of Muhammad Waseem, has been awarded a PhD in the subject of mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled “Study of Stellar Structures and Stability Analysis in Modified Gravity,” Abdul Basit, son of Muhammad Arif, in biological sciences after approval of his thesis entitled “Engineering of Endoglucanases from Thermotoga sp. to Improve their Characteristics,” Razia Tajwar, d/o Masoom Bakhsh, in biological sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Protein Engineering and Characterization of Xylanases from Thermotoga Maritima,” Roma Akhtar, d/o Akhtar Masih, in agricultural sciences (plant pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular and Biochemical Basis of Onion Basal Rot Management by Trichoderma Spp. and Sisymbrium Irio L,” and Fareeha Nudrat, d/o Mushtaqur Rehman Siddiqui, in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Awareness and Practices of Professional Ethics among University Teachers in Punjab.”

LLB exam: Punjab University (PU) has issued the schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for late college candidates of LLB (5 years) Part-I supplementary examination 2019.

The last date for submission of admission forms for the said exam is Dec 26, 2019. More details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.