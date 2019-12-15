close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Cold wave persists

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Islamabad : A cold wave swept Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday following a rainy spell.

The Met Office recorded 8mm and 2mm rainfall in the federal capital and adjoining garrison city in the day.

Eight millimetres of rain was recorded in Islamabad's Saidpur area, seven in Bokra, six in Zero Point and one in Golra and two in Rawalpindi's Chaklala and Shamsabad areas. Murree received four inches of snow recording minus one degree Celsius temperature. The weathermen said the rainy spell caused by a westerly wave had subsided and cold and dry weather was expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next 48 hours. He said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country and very cold weather in upper areas. The weatherman, however, said light rain (with light snowfall over hills) would fall in few places of Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the dense fog was likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, while frost was also likely in few areas of Punjab.

