Sun Dec 15, 2019
AFP
December 15, 2019

Momota on brink of 11th badminton title

SHANGHAI: Kento Momota will play Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Sunday’s final of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals as the Japanese closes on an 11th title of 2019.

World number one Momota has reigned over badminton this year and defeated Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei 21-17, 21-12 in their semi-final on Saturday in Guangzhou.

He is enjoying a spectacular season, with the World Championships, Asia Championships and prestigious All England Open among his haul of tournament victories.

Momota will be hot favourite in southern China against Ginting having defeated the Indonesian 10 times in their 14 meetings.

The world number eight Ginting sealed his place in the championship match with a 21-15, 21-15 victory over China’s reigning Olympic champion Chen Long.

In the women’s final, China’s world number two Chen Yufei faces Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying. Chen defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-9 in their semi-final while Tai beat another Japanese, Nozomi Okuhara, 21-15, 21-18.

