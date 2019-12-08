Businessman poisoned to death by wife, her paramour

FAISALABAD: A businessman was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife and her paramour at Nisar Colony on Saturday.

Reportedly, Adnan Ahmad was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife Tabinda Saif, a mother of two minor children, and her alleged paramour Adeel Ahmad. Samanabad police have registered a case against Tabinda and Adeel on the report of Muhammad Sohail, the brother of Adnan Ahmad.

FCCI to ink MoU: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cross Border E-Commerce Forum to introduce this innovative tool to give a quantum jump to the export especially by SMEs sector, said FCCI president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam.

During a meeting with a delegation of Economic and Research Institute of the University of Agriculture (UAF) and First Cross Border E-commerce Forum from China, the FCCI president termed the E-Commerce as the most powerful and effective tool to generate economic activities across the world. He said that on the pattern of Amazon.com of USA, the China had also introduced its own company by the title of Alibaba with the same objective to deliver commodities to the consumers by placing on line orders.

He told that the Alibaba had successfully gained a sizeable share from this emerging sector and now it was planning to further expand its scope.

He told that the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the E-Commerce Forum had already started negotiation on encouraging Cross Border E-Commerce, which would generate new job opportunities for the IT trained youth in Pakistan.

He also assured the forum that the FCCI would extend full support in maintaining a comprehensive data, bank providing basic information and data about the export related laws, duties, tariffs, regulations and procedures etc.

He also assured that he would arrange a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committees on the IT and other related sectors with the Cross Border E-Commerce Forum so that a proper result oriented strategy could be evolved.

Continuing, Rana Sikandar-e-Azam said that the E-Commerce would help regularise this trade through traditional banking system. Thus it would supplement the government’s efforts to expand the tax net, he added.

The head of Cross Border E-Commerce Forum told that first forum was held in Wuhan China last year while second forum had been arranged at the UAF.

He told that three Pakistani PHD scholars had participated in China while the Alibaba picked 20 more experts to further fine tune this system.

YOUTH DIES AS PISTOL GOES OFF ACCIDENTALLY: A youth died while his younger sister sustained injuries when a pistol went off accidentally at Ghausia Colony on Saturday.

Fahad was killed while his younger sister Mamoona sustained serious injuries when the trigger of a pistol went off accidentally. The injured was rushed to a hospital.