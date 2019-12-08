Removal of name from ECL: LHC to hear Maryam’s petition tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz tomorrow (December 9) in which she has requested the court to direct the government to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear Maryam's petition. Maryam has stated in the petition that she wishes to go abroad for six weeks. The federal government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Immigration and Passport authority have been named parties in the petition. In the petition, Maryam has expressed concern for her father's health and requested the court to allow her to travel abroad so she can take care of him. Maryam said that she is under a lot of stress these days as she is unable to care for her father at a time when he needed to be closely monitored. She asked for her passport to be returned to her from the deputy registrar judiciary. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in London where he is undergoing treatment. Nawaz' health deteriorated a couple of months ago due to complications of the heart, kidney, lungs and a low platelet count. The LHC had directed the government to remove Nawaz' name from the ECL so he could fly abroad for medical treatment.

In the petition, Maryam stated that Nawaz had not been well ever since her mother had died. The PML-N leader stated that she had been her father's primary caregiver since then.

Maryam also challenged the legality of her name being placed on the no-fly list by claiming that her arguments had not been heard and asked the court to remove her name from the ECL till the final verdict in her case is announced.

The PML-N leader’s name along with her father Nawaz Sharif was placed on the no-fly list last year, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference.

Prime Minister Imran had said that the government and Sharif family had not agreed to a deal. He had categorically said that the former prime minister will have to face cases against him when he returns to the country.