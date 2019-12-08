Authorities begin cleaning stream in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administration (TMA) has started removing heaps of garbage from Booth Khatta stream, which have been causing pollution in the entire city.

“We have been using heavy machinery to remove dumps of garbage from Booth Khatta stream that passes through the centre of the city,” TMA’s sanitary officer Mohammad Iqbal told reporters on Saturday.

He said that removal of heaps of garbage from Booth Khatta stream was part of ongoing cleanliness drive in the city.

“We have already reopened chocked sewerage lines and a nullah at Abbottabad road and shifting heaps of garbage to appropriate site,” said Iqbal.

He said that in the near future, they would start a vehicular service which would directly collect garbage bags from houses in the city and its suburbs and shift them at dumping ground out of the city.

“We have been modernising our sanitary department to address garbage and other related issues promptly and without wasting time,” said Iqbal.