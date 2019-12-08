University convocation

LAHORE : The 14th convocation of Beaconhouse National University (BNU) was held on the university’s Tarogil Campus here on Saturday in which a total of 429 graduates were awarded degrees.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayoun Sarfaraz was the chief guest while BNU Vice-Chancellor Shahid Hafiz Kardar presided over the ceremony.

BNU Board of Governors members, deans, including Prof Dr Gulzar Haider, Prof Dr Tariq Rahman, Prof Rashid Rana, Prof Dr Khaver Zia, and Prof Dr Ruhi Khalid, faculty, dignitaries, guests and parents of the graduating students were present on the occasion.

A total of 429 graduates were awarded degrees, 295 Bachelor and 134 Masters degrees. Ninety graduates were from Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design (SVAD), 57 from Razia Hassan School of Architecture (SA), 22 from Seeta Majeed School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), 103 from the School of Media & Mass Communication (SMC), 95 from the School of Computer and IT (SCIT), 33 from the Institute of Psychology (IP) and 29 from the School of Education (SE).

As many as 17 gold medals were awarded this year. Thirteen recipients of gold medals were girls. The Arfa Karim gold medal was awarded to Asim Irshad Ali Shah of the BS (Hons) Software Engineering programme.