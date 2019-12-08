ETPB land reclaimed

LAHORE :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) reclaimed property worth millions of rupees from land grabbers and encroachers at Nankana Sahib in an operation.

ETPB officials said Saturday a team with the help of local administration and police reclaimed 16 precious properties by demolishing buildings on them on Manawala Road, Warburton Bypass Road and adjacent areas.

A truck stand built on ETPB property by transporters was also demolished.

The ETPB has so far recovered land and properties worth Rs 270 million from illegal land grabbers in Nankana Sahib.