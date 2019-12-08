PML-N leader says will report PTI leaders owning assets abroad

LONDON: Former federal minister and PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali has said that he will approach crime investigation agency with the details of properties owned by four key leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) abroad.

Addressing a press conference, Abid Sher Ali announced he will be writing to crime investigation agency about the alleged properties of Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen and PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan.

Abid Sher Ali claimed that Faisal Vawda owns properties in the United Kingdom but he has not explained how he sent this money from Pakistan. He said that Faisal Vawda has not provided answers as to how he sent money abroad from Pakistan.

He said: “I requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a year ago to investigate him and other PTI leaders” but no action had been taken against Vawda and nobody had asked him anything about his properties.

“Why has Vawda not showed receipts of the money which was sent from Pakistan,” he told the press conference. The PML-N leader said he has spoken to his lawyers and will be approaching crime investigation agency with property details of the PTI leaders. He said that Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court but he had not been held accountable till date. He claimed the NAB is witch-hunting only opponents of the PTI.