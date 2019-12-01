close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2019

PM, CM take notice of doctor’s suspension

National

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have taken notice of suspension of Dr Tafseer from Services Hospital Lahore.

They have ordered for an impartial inquiryinto the incidentand sought report from Secretary Specialised Health and Medical Education in this regard. They ordered for immediate restoration of Dr Tafseer on his post.

