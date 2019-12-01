PM, CM take notice of doctor’s suspension

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have taken notice of suspension of Dr Tafseer from Services Hospital Lahore.
They have ordered for an impartial inquiryinto the incidentand sought report from Secretary Specialised Health and Medical Education in this regard. They ordered for immediate restoration of Dr Tafseer on his post.
