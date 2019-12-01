Romania eager to work with Pakistan for enhanced ties, says Ambassador

Islamabad :Ambassador Romania Nicolae Goia has said Romania is eager to work with friendly Pakistan for taking forward the bilateral agenda, as well the cooperation within the EU-Pakistan framework and in multilateral formats, especially in the UN.

“I warmly welcome the spirit of Romania-Pakistan relations, characterized by friendship and collaboration and the new dynamism witnessed in the recent years with a result-driven political dialogue reflecting a clear desire of both states for developing a pragmatic relationship in fields of mutual interests”.

The Romanian ambassador expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of 101 anniversary of National Day of Romania.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar attended the event as chief guest. It was Asad Qaisar’s first diplomatic event after assuming charge of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Apart from him, Minister Sheharyar Afridi attended the event as guest of honour while a number of other Federal and State Ministers, Senators and ex Ministers also attended the Romanian national day reception.

The ambassador further said, he will not go into details of the numerous projects they have initiated in cooperation with Pakistan but I would certainly mention the two patrol boats built in Damen Galati, a Romanian shipyard, for the Pakistani navy with very good prospects that a contract for two more boats will be signed very soon.

The year 2019 marks the celebration of 55 years of the bilateral relations between Romania and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, characterized by friendship, mutual interest and collaboration.

In recent years, the relations witnessed new dynamics, with a result-oriented driven political dialogue and positive developments in the economic/commercial, educational and cultural fields.

“In the economic realm, we praise the recent dynamics of bilateral economic cooperation with the IR of Pakistan, which has significantly diversified, in fields like shipbuilding, aeronautics and transport, and increased up to 13,74% as compared to 2017.

Over a five-year period, 2013-2018, the bilateral trade balance was positive for Romania with a steady increase in percentage terms, a bilateral format we share interest to further enhance and diversify.

During the last 5 years or so, regular exchanges between the Romanian and Pakistani Chambers of Commerce have been taking place, stimulating business to business and people to people contacts”.

While talking about the cultural cooperation the ambassador said, at a cultural level, Romania benefits of a good reputation and experiences fruitful relations with IR of Pakistan.

To give one example, in Islamabad, there is a monument dedicated to the national poets Mihai Eminescu and Alama Iqbal. The six meter long marble, bronze and granite monument, located in Blue Area on one of the most important boulevards in the capital of Pakistan, features Pakistani architectural elements and a representation of the Infinite Column, the masterpiece of the Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi.