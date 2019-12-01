close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
December 1, 2019

One earns respect through character, not post: CJP

Top Story

 
December 1, 2019

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa, said a person earns respect through his character, not the post he holds.

Addressing the Dera Ghazi Khan Bar Association on Saturday , the chief justice advised the judges and lawyers not to let their personal interests affect professional duties. The chief justice said the dignity of their profession lies in strong character. “Practicing law is a dignified profession,” the chief justice said. “One should never make a compromise on their self-respect,” he said, asking lawyers to seek knowledge and work hard. “Lawyers should focus on character building,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story