One earns respect through character, not post: CJP

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa, said a person earns respect through his character, not the post he holds.

Addressing the Dera Ghazi Khan Bar Association on Saturday , the chief justice advised the judges and lawyers not to let their personal interests affect professional duties. The chief justice said the dignity of their profession lies in strong character. “Practicing law is a dignified profession,” the chief justice said. “One should never make a compromise on their self-respect,” he said, asking lawyers to seek knowledge and work hard. “Lawyers should focus on character building,” he added.