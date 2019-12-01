Young girl kidnapped at gunpoint in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A young girl was kidnapped at gunpoint in the posh locality of Karachi's District South allegedly by armed kidnappers on a car who also shot and seriously wounded her male friend.

This was the second major incident of kidnapping of a girl in Defence Housing Authority as earlier another young girl, B* was kidnapped in the same manner in May this year and was later released after her family paid a handsome ransom to the kidnappers. The tragic incident took place at Bukhari Commercial, also known as Bara Bukhari in DHA within the limits of Darakhshan Police Station on early hours of Sunday.

The victim’s friend namely Haris Soomro who was wounded in the incident was initially taken to the National Medical Center on Korangi Road but later moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Senior police officials, including district South Operations and Investigations SSPs, also reached the crime scene to investigate about the kidnapping.

The District South police chief SSP Sheraz Nazeer told The News that the police have only one witness in this case and they are also trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the scene to trace and arrest the suspected kidnappers.

The injured person in his initial statement told the police that they were on their way to Bara Bukhari when four men in a car abducted his friend, D* and fled after shooting him. SSP Nazeer said the boy was shot in the neck which penetrated into the chest.

The doctors were trying to save his life while the parents of both the youngsters have been informed about the incident. The police were also looking for recording the statements of the families and friends for any possible clue about the abductors.