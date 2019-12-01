Rulers intentionally complicated issues: Siraj

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami head Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of creating controversy over the chief of the army staff issue.

Talking to reporters here, he said the PTI government intentionally complicated the issues in a bid to disgrace national institutions. He added that the Supreme Court had placed the burden on the Parliament, but the government was in no mood to sort things out and was instead creating one crisis after another. “The government wants political martyrdom, but we will not allow it to hide behind lame excuses,” the Jamaat-e-Islami leader said. He maintained that the government had miserably failed to honour the pledges made by it with the people. He said the government had lost the confidence of the people as it did not have the competence to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. Sirajul Haq claimed that the government had yet to provide any relief to the people and control inflation. He said the people were struggling to arrange a two-time meal for their children due to price hike. He said inflation and joblessness had made life miserable for the common man. The Jamaat-e-Islami ameer said the people had lost trust in state institutions. “Even the prime minister has admitted that the people are not getting justice from the courts,” he reminded. “From the statements of the prime minister it seems he is still standing on the container,” he remarked.