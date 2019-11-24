close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
November 24, 2019

Another polio case surfaces in Sindh

National

 
November 24, 2019

By Our correspondent

NAWABSHAH: The Provincial Ministry of Health has once again failed to curb the menace of polio as another victim of poliovirus came under light in Shaheed Benazirabad District of Sindh, taking the toll of polio cases up to 13 in Sindh in 2019.

The Director General Health Sindh, Dr Masood Solangi, revealed that a patient Bisma hailing from Sakrand was confirmed with poliovirus.

