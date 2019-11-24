Lok Mela concluding today

Islamabad : The annual folk festival, Lok Mela, will culminate today (Sunday) at 3pm with a colourful ceremony to give away awards to the most talented and deserving artisans and artists on the recommendations of a national jury.

The festival is under way held on the Lok Virsa premises in Shakarparian.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan folk musicians mesmerised the audience by successfully showcasing the rich cultural identity of their region on Saturday.

The artistes, who performed in the folk music programme were Salman Paras, Manzoor Baltistani, Saddique Mughal, Rashid Iqbal, Iqbal Hussain, Doulat Wali Baig and dance group of Barmi Harees and Majeed.

Chairman of the Standing Committee at Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat, Ashraf Sada, was the chief guest of the musical evening.

He said, “Lok Virsa deserves commendation for promoting the rich heritage of the country in such a beautiful way. Lok Virsa’s effort in projecting the true culture of Gilgit Baltistan is praiseworthy.

“We will support every initiative that can lead to creating national harmony and integration among the nation, which is the need of the hour.”

Besides other provinces, Gilgit Baltistan is also participating in the festival with the contingent of over forty persons including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and officials.